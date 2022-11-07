Waldorf Astoria Cancun Debuts in the Mexican Caribbean
Hilton has announced the opening of the Waldorf Astoria Cancun, a luxury resort in the Yucatan Peninsula. The resort is nestled beside a picturesque mangrove preserve providing guests with panoramic views, world-class dining and a host of wellness offerings.
"The opening of the newly built Waldorf Astoria Cancun marks an important milestone for Hilton, as we continue our rapid expansion in Mexico,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton.
“Over the past year, we’ve landed in the Yucatan Peninsula in a big way, with six new hotels from Tulum to Cancun and are thrilled to have done so with incredible owners and team members in one of the most sought-after destinations.”
The Waldorf Astoria property is situated on 100 acres of tropical Mayan coastline 19 miles south of Cancun’s bustling Hotel Zone on a secluded stretch of beach north of Riviera Maya. Textured glass, inlaid pearl shell accents, metal trim, cove lighting, and illuminated crystal are some of the meaningful design elements used to celebrate the resort’s connection to nature and the sea.
The resort offers 173 luxurious rooms and suites featuring private balconies with soaking tubs, breathtaking ocean views, and floor-to-ceiling windows. A selection of suites offers swim-up patios with direct access to a private outdoor swimming pool.
Waldorf Astoria Spa boasts more than 40,000 square feet with 21 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a salon, a sauna, a thermal area, and an outdoor spa pool and garden. The signature spa menu offers a selection of holistic treatments in addition to Mayan-inspired ancestral ceremonies and therapies carried out by the resort’s Shaman.
The resort’s wide variety of dining experiences includes flavorful light fares to the resort’s signature restaurant Malpeque, dedicated to the art of seafood preparation. Five food and beverage venues showcase regional and global dishes highlighting local ingredients.
“Building on the success of our Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts property on the Pacific coast of Mexico, we’re thrilled to now introduce the brand to the Mexican Caribbean,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton in a statement. “By bringing luxury hotels to such highly desirable destinations in Mexico, we continue to evolve our offerings to better serve our guests with culinary excellence, elevated wellness experiences, and one-of-a-kind stays.”
