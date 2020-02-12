Weddings and Honeymoons the Excellence Way
Hotel & Resort The Excellence Collection Mackenzie Cullen February 12, 2020
Destination weddings can be difficult to plan but are worth it for the breathtakingly romantic scenery. With a variety of locations, The Excellence Collection will help you plan the perfect destination wedding with two types of resorts for a wedding: Excellence Resorts and Finest Resorts.
Excellence Resorts are for adults-only Caribbean weddings. Any of the five Excellence Resorts will provide an intimate destination wedding with endless beaches and luxury pampering. The options include Excellence Punta Cana, Excellence El Carmen, Excellence Riviera Cancun, Excellence Oyster Bay and Excellence Playa Mujeres.
These properties offer three wedding packages for engaged couples to choose from: the Excellence Wedding Package, the Excellence of Love Wedding Package or the Gold Excellence Wedding Package.
Finest Resorts are for larger, family-oriented weddings located at the brand’s all-inclusive luxury resorts. Finest Resorts are perfect for couples who an extravagant beach wedding surrounded by loved ones.
These resorts include Finest Playa Mujeres and an upcoming resort in Punta Cana. Finest Resorts offers the same three wedding packages as Excellence Resorts.
All packages offer couples who book their wedding at any of the aforementioned Excellence Collection resorts the choice of exchanging their vows on a romantic beach venue or in a lovely gazebo overlooking the Caribbean Sea.
The beautiful Caribbean scenery and luxurious amenities offered by The Excellence Collection will make it hard for a newly wedded couple to leave, so the company welcomes couples to spend their honeymoons at any of their luxury resorts right after they say “I do.”
What’s more romantic than a gorgeous destination wedding? Waking up to breakfast in bed, enjoying a couple’s massage and toasting over a romantic dinner on the beach in that same magical resort where you exchanged vows.
The Excellence Collection resorts include honeymoon suites that come equipped with secluded hammocks and a private jacuzzi to enjoy when not soaking up the sun on a tranquil Caribbean beach or by one of the resort’s pools.
Excellence Resorts are perfect for newlyweds who want an intimate getaway in an adults-only resort. Finest Playa Mujeres, however, still provides that same luxury, service and gourmet dining, but with added activities for guests of all ages to enjoy.
