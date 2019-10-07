Creating Extraordinary Moments With The Excellence Collection
Imagine arriving in your Caribbean destination and stepping foot onto your resort where every detail is taken care of for you from start to finish. Your only responsibility is connecting with loved ones and enjoying every second of your vacation.
This is the case when travelers choose to stay at one of the resorts in The Excellence Collection.
The collection consists of Excellence Resorts, properties that provide all-inclusive luxury for adults only, Beloved Hotels, all-inclusive boutique properties for adults only, and Finest Resorts, contemporary all-inclusive resorts for both adults and families.
Guests receive the same level of service throughout all of the properties, as the company promotes the brand as a whole, putting a spotlight on three important pillars—Innovative Curation through Bespoke Service creating Extraordinary Moments.
Innovative Curation comes from the brand being ahead of the curve for all-inclusive offerings. The Excellence Collection is constantly evolving to provide new offerings for guests. This includes food, mixology, entertainment and wellness.
The Bespoke Service means there is a human touch on everything. This allows guests to feel that the services are personalized and tailored to meet their needs, whatever those might be. The team wants every guest to feel welcomed as part of a family and to enjoy the accommodations and amenities comfortably.
When everything is personally taken care of, this provides guests time to enjoy paradise and allows them to create Extraordinary Moments with loved ones.
The Excellence Collection wants visitors to enjoy the properties at their leisure, balancing adventure and relaxation throughout the vacation. Guests should feel comfortable doing as much or as little as they’d like.
All the resorts are located in tropical locations and offer spacious pools, an all-inclusive concept and an upscale ambiance. The destinations these resorts are in include Riviera Maya and Playa Mujeres in Mexico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Montego Bay in Jamaica.
With the three pillars of service at work, these resorts provide ideal spots for not only couples and families but destination wedding groups as well. Wedding couples can rest assured knowing the wedding professionals on staff will take care of every detail, both large and small.
The staff can make any ceremony and reception come to life, whether it’s a small intimate occasion or a large group of friends and family.
In addition to weddings, The Excellence Collection also provides several spots for honeymoons and anniversaries.
Newlyweds can enjoy the first few days of marriage soaking up the sun, enjoying delicious cuisine and relaxing in a private jacuzzi in their very own honeymoon suite. They’ll never want to leave.
Couples celebrating an anniversary, or another special occasion, can enjoy time reconnecting and relaxing or enjoying a few days without the kids before getting back to everyday life back home. It’s a great way to rejuvenate the mind and body.
