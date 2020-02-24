What's New for 2020 at MGM Resorts International
WHY IT RATES: From restaurants and amenities to spas and restaurants, guests of MGM Resorts International have several new and exciting happenings in Las Vegas for 2020. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
In 2019, Las Vegas welcomed over 50 million visitors from all over the world – and 2020 is showing no signs of slowing down. With the highly anticipated arrival of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium on the horizon, the city is preparing for an exciting new year with fresh restaurant concepts from celebrity chefs, even more entertainment on The Strip, world-class amenities and more.
Experience an Array of Dining Destinations
As epicurean icons debut exceptional restaurants, 2020 continues to be a big year for Las Vegas’ ever-evolving culinary scene.
—Combining Las Vegas flair with the traditional “dinner and a show” setting, Bellagio Resort & Casino unveiled its newest over-the-top dining venture – The Mayfair Supper Club – over New Year’s weekend. The restaurant offers delicious American classics including prime rib served tableside, along with decadent twists such as the Wagyu Caviar Roll. Patrons can enjoy live entertainment every night, all while overlooking the iconic Fountains of Bellagio.
—In December 2019, Award-winning chef Michael Mina and celebrity restaurateur Ayesha Curry unveiled the newest spot for their nationally recognized culinary collaboration, International Smoke, at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Guests can feast upon mouthwatering, smoke-infused dishes including the pair’s signature charcoal-grilled oysters, which are steamed and served in front of guests.
—Din Tai Fung, the esteemed Taiwanese dumpling and noodle house, will debut its first Las Vegas location later this year at ARIA Resort & Casino. Cooking up handcrafted Shanghai-style dumplings and noodles, the eatery will occupy the former ARIA Café, joining a stellar culinary lineup within the property.
Enjoy Tail-Wagging Amenities With MGM Resorts’ New Dog Program
A (p)awesome vacation awaits as MGM Resorts International launches its new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas resorts. The expanded list of amenities introduces ultra-exclusive assistance for four-legged guests, including a doggie concierge tasked with checking in on pups while guests are away and pet-walking services to keep furry friends active throughout their stay.
Find Peace With Water and Relaxation
Evoking the magic of the Fountains of Bellagio, the Spa & Salon at Bellagio Resort & Casino has launched a rejuvenating Water Dancing treatment – a 70-minute, breath-centered session that takes place in the comfort of the 94°F Watsu Pool. Under the safety of a trained professional, guests are guided on a journey of wellness both above and below the water’s surface. With the goal of providing ultimate relaxation for the guest, each participant is free to explore a variety of movements in the calming waters.
Shop ‘Til You Drop
Moving into the new year, Bellagio Resort & Casino continues to evolve as a premier shopping destination for travelers from around the world. New stores and expansions in 2020 include a Louis Vuitton boutique that has doubled in size as well as a new Louis Vuitton for Men offering leather goods and clothing for guys. Other brands joining Bellagio’s retail ranks include luxury jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels, renowned Italian stylings from BVLGARI, designer threads from Alexander McQueen and more.
