Why Travelers Can Choose RIU Hotels & Resorts With Confidence

Spring break travel is in full swing, and summer vacations are right around the corner – and travelers are gearing up for much-needed getaways after a stressful year. Travel will look a little different this time around, though, and people are on the lookout for companies that have updated health and safety protocols in place.
RIU Hotels & Resorts has not only always had great health and hygiene measures in place, but the company has enhanced these protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families and friends looking for a safe spot to enjoy an upcoming vacation can feel confident choosing RIU.
TravelPulse recently heard from Hugo Aguilera, Director of Partner Marketing & Business Development, RIU Hotels & Resorts, regarding the company's latest updates.
TravelPulse (TP): What specific COVID-19 protocols does RIU Hotels & Resorts have in place to ensure guest and staff safety?
Hugo Aguilera (HA): At the beginning of the pandemic, we developed an extensive anti-COVID security program with Preverisk Group, an international leader in health, safety, auditing and training in tourism. To mention a few, the proper social distancing and hygiene personal and environmental practices, such as cleaning and disinfection, have been applied throughout every indoor and outdoor section of all our resorts. Also, RIU Hotels & Resorts has offered more than 20,000 hours of COVID-19 prevention training to our staff in order to assure safety for all our guests and staff alike.
It is worth mentioning that before COVID-19, RIU already had very high safety and hygiene standards, which have been intensified with the pandemic.
TP: How has dining in a RIU Hotels & Resorts restaurant changed?
HA: Dining is one of our best culinary experiences thanks to our wide variety of gastronomic options. Our main goal continues to keep assuring this, complying with the new safety and health protocols, including new electronic menus through our Riu Guest Info App.
Upon arrival at the restaurant, staff will manage entry to the restaurant and show clients to their assigned tables where tables, chairs and any item on it is disinfected constantly. Adding up to this, breakfast, lunch and dinner timetables have been extended in order to promote the reduced capacity on the restaurants.
TP: What does the free COVID-19 testing all entail?
HA: In addition to our safety measures already in place, our guests will now be able to take the COVID-19 antigen test on site before returning to the U.S. at no additional cost for all adults and children. This service is available at all our resorts in Aruba, Jamaica, Mexico and Punta Cana, and will be provided by an accredited medical testing lab that complies with the requirements of the CDC. Tests will be performed within 72 hours prior to departure as required by the CDC, and results will be provided in written and/or electronic format before departure. Guests should contact the front desk/customer service at each resort upon arrival to schedule departure testing.
In the unlikely event that a test comes back positive to COVID-19, RIU Hotels & Resorts will provide an extension for up to 10 days at no additional cost after the original departure date. Extended stay due to quarantine includes the guest and all parties in the room. This policy is valid until the CDC regulations regarding this new requirement change.
TP: Why should travelers choose RIU Hotels & Resorts for their next vacation?
HA: RIU Hotels & Resorts is the best option for everyone, as all types of travelers will find a wide spread resort with an ideal offer just for them, from multigenerational families to solo travelers. Everyone will be able to book and travel with flexibility and great deals, taking advantage of no cancellation fees and no single supplement fees at all RIU resorts in Mexico, The Caribbean and Central America. Also, kids will stay, eat and play free at selected resorts in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica and Panama. These offers are available for a limited time only, so book today!
We also have developed within the protocols, a maximum occupancy level that aligns with each local health authority in all of our destinations. We are constantly monitoring and will adjust accordingly as they change in each of them.
TP: Which specific resorts/destinations would you suggest for travelers coming from the United States?
HA: Mexico and The Caribbean are some of our most popular destinations with a wide variety of resorts from family favorites like Riu Palace Costa Mujeres or Riu Bambu, to the newest adults-only resorts such as Riu Palace Baja California, Riu Republica and Riu Montego Bay. RIU Hotels & Resorts can be found in Aruba, Bahamas, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama. Rest assured that our safety and health protocols make all our resorts the best option for vacation experiences.
