Enjoy Your Own Personal Guide With RIU’s Guest Info App

Information at your fingertips—that’s what everyone is looking for these days, right?
During the last six months, being able to access information on an electronic device has become crucial, as face-to-face communication was almost completely shut down.
As resorts start to re-welcome guests and travel begins to pick back up, RIU Hotels & Resorts conveniently introduced the RIU Guest Info App and RIU Check-In Online. These tools allow guests to get to the beach faster—and safer—with a contactless check-in, in addition to having all the hotel information at their fingertips.
Guests can download the RIU Guest Info App for their future stays in order to have their own personal guide during vacation. Visitors have information regarding the resort and its surroundings conveniently in the palm of their hand. By downloading the app, guests can:
—Check-in online prior to the arrival date
—Contact hotel staff to request a product or service
—View the gastronomic offers at the property
—Book spa treatments
—Use resort credits
—Explore the hotel map to learn about the various facilities
—Check out the calendar of events
—Benefit from promotions
—Learn about local, cultural offers in the area
In addition to the informative and helpful RIU Guest Info App, RIU Hotels & Resorts also rolled out a new option to check-in online. Part of the new normal and the resort’s comprehensive post-COVID-19 manual of health and safety procedures, the RIU Check-In Online is the easiest method for a seamless check-in experience.
Taking the online route allows guests to pre-register seven days to 48 hours before the day of arrival. Checking in ahead of time means more time on the beach and less time waiting in line. Due to the enhanced protocols throughout these resorts, checking in upon arrival may take longer than usual.
Travel advisors and future RIU guests can find step by step directions for the online check-in process here or the link for check-in here.
RIU hotels in Cancun have already reopened to guests, and RIU’s properties across the Caribbean continue to reopen to international visitors as well.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to book your future vacation at one of RIU Hotels & Resorts’ many properties.
