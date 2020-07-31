Wyndham Destinations Announces Dual-Branded Resort in Atlanta
Wyndham Destinations is expanding its Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham and Club Wyndham vacation club portfolios with the opening of two new proposed future vacation club resorts in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.
The 22-story, dual-branded resort location is the first timeshare in the city and the tower, which overlooks Centennial Park, will transform Atlanta’s skyline upon its anticipated completion in 2022.
The new vacation-ownership resort borders attractions such as The Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center and Center for Civil and Human Rights and is near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.
The distinct features of Margaritaville Vacation Club and Club Wyndham will be felt throughout the property.
“We are leading the evolution of the timeshare industry by opening new destinations and creating more experiences for travelers in the places they want to explore,” said Michael Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Destinations. “Downtown vacation destinations are the number one request from our owners, and Atlanta is at the top of everyone’s travel list. This will be an extremely popular location for our members, adding to our stellar city-center vacation club locations.”
Upon completion, anticipated in early 2022, the resort will mark the fifth destination for owners in the Margaritaville Vacation Club. Current locations include Rio Mar, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, USVI, Downtown Nashville and Las Vegas.
Margaritaville Vacation Club’s suites will feature one-bedroom standard and one-, two- and three-bedroom deluxe and presidential configurations. They will have roomy living areas, full kitchens or kitchenettes and Frozen Concoction Makers.
“The Atlanta development exemplifies the strategy to utilize our established brands to grow our business in new markets,” Brown continued. “The breadth of our brand portfolio allows us to access the best development options in the best markets and enables us to put our owners and members on great vacations. In addition, we appreciate the support of the City of Atlanta and look forward to becoming a member of that vibrant community with a world-class vacation destination.”
