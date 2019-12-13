Margaritaville Debuts First Urban Destination Hotel in Nashville
Margaritaville Hotel Nashville recently celebrated its grand opening in the Music City, a significant addition to the brand's portfolio as it marks the "first urban destination Margaritaville hotel."
Located in Nashville's SoBro neighborhood just steps from top attractions such as the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena and the Honky Tonk Highway, the 12-story property boasts 166 guestrooms and 52 Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham suites equipped with mini kitchens and separate living and dining areas.
Other on-site highlights include a rooftop relaxation and entertainment area featuring an outdoor pool, sundeck, fire pits and live entertainment as well as a 24-hour fitness center and two first-ever Margaritaville dining concepts in FINS Bar and JWB Grill.
The hotel is also home to 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor customizable space ideal for corporate group events, weddings and other celebrations and events.
What's more, the property houses Radio Margaritaville's Nashville studio, which can be heard worldwide on SiriusXM Channel 24.
The state-of-the-art studio is located in the hotel lobby and will host live broadcasts and special guests in addition to playing a mix of Jimmy Buffett, island, rock, reggae and country tracks.
"We’re thrilled to offer a one-of-a-kind experience where guests can revel in the excitement of Nashville while simultaneously enjoying the Margaritaville state of mind," said Jeff Webb, general manager of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, in a statement. "It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to welcome guests to the first urban destination Margaritaville hotel."
"We are excited to partner with Margaritaville and Davidson Hotels & Resorts to introduce Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, destined to be a destination of its own in the thriving city of Nashville," added Darby Campbell, owner and president of Safe Harbor Development LLC, and lead investor on the project. "We’re proud that this property manages to convey a vibrant yet laid back attitude and there are no better partners than Davidson and Margaritaville to bring this hotel to life."
