Airlines Take Precaution Ahead of New Winter Storm
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli January 25, 2023
This time, Southwest Airlines is taking no chances.
The beleaguered airline, which was battered with more than 11,000 delays and cancelations during a winter storm over Christmas break, has been proactive ahead of another storm this week and apparently learned from its mistakes.
Southwest said late Tuesday it was delaying and canceling a series of flights over three days in a travel advisory.
Due to forecasted weather conditions as a result of Winter Storm Kassandra, service in some cities may be disrupted. For the latest information and self-service options, visit https://t.co/iWPFue3Kwc. pic.twitter.com/1NHQS63A8H— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 24, 2023
The affected airports are primarily in the Midwest and Central Plains regions, including Midway in Chicago and Louisville, as Winter Storm Kassandra is expected to hit the Ohio Valley today (Wednesday), according to a broadcast this morning on The Weather Channel.
Other carriers serving the impacted areas have also started issuing travel advisories and waiving change fees, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
Several of the top airports in the United States were impacted by the advisories, including facilities in Chicago (O'Hare), Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, St. Louis and more.
The Great Lakes and mid-Mississippi Valley will experience moderate snow and gusty winds on Wednesday, with winter weather spreading from St. Louis to Boston.
On Thursday, Kassandra will begin to pull away, but snowfall and blustery winds could linger from northern New England into the eastern Great Lakes.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS