Airlines Waive Change Fees Ahead of Back-to-Back Gulf Storms
Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 24, 2020
Airlines have started issuing travel advisories and waiving change fees ahead of back-to-back storms forming in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to Weather.com, Tropical Storm Marco is expected to track near the coast of Louisiana throughout Tuesday. Parts of the northern Gulf Coast are expected to experience heavy rainfall, gusty winds and storm surge.
Latest forecast shows Laura and Marco becoming hurricanes and striking Louisiana with a 1-2 punch within 2 days of each other. Story: https://t.co/us1sKOCNdp pic.twitter.com/7gb3Q2xIri— Dan Swenson (@NolaGraphicsGuy) August 23, 2020
Twin tropical threats... Both aimed at the US Gulf Coast.— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 24, 2020
We're LIVE with latest details you need to know about #Marco and #Laura. pic.twitter.com/Xf7oWRtcbE
As for Tropical Storm Laura, it is forecast to reach the Gulf of Mexico early this week and possibly make landfall along parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts between Wednesday and Friday.
#Marco brings a threat of heavy rain, gusty winds, severe weather, and storm surge to the eastern Gulf Coast today.— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 24, 2020
Our crews are LIVE in the field and the studio tracking the storm as it nears the US. pic.twitter.com/lLiHHhyKXz
Travelers should be on alert and checking with their carriers for updates, as airports in the impacted regions could be facing delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather conditions expected in the coming days.
#Laura is currently located south of central Cuba. It's expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday and continue to strengthen as it approaches the Gulf Coast over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/CK61AnBhl7— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 24, 2020
While American Airlines has not issued an advisory for Tropical Storm Laura, as the path is not yet clear, it has announced that change fees would be waived for airports in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi in the path of Marco.
Delta Air Lines and its meteorology team have issued a weather waiver for customers traveling through airports in the projected path of Marco, including facilities in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. The carrier also issued waivers at Caribbean airports in the path of Tropical Storm Laura.
Southwest Airlines announced it would waive change fees for flights in and out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, while United has issued an advisory for airports in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Travelers are being asked to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS