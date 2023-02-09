An Update on Travel in Peru
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz February 09, 2023
The country of Peru provided an update on its current status for travelers as civil unrest continues throughout the country, which is classified by the U.S. State Department as a Level 3 risk, encouraging travelers to reconsider their travel plans to the country.
The country reported ongoing protests across the country, but especially in the southern part of Peru in the regions and cities of Cusco, Paracas, Ica, Puno, Apurímac, Ayacucho and Arequipa.
Peru has created a Tourist Protection Network in collaboration with the Tourism Directorate of the National Police of Peru to help tourists. It also has set up safe tourist corridors from the airports to historic centers in cities like Cusco, Arequipa, Puno and Tacna. Travelers can download the Tourist Police Peru app in their phone, and encourage travelers to add safety numbers into their phone.
Emergency numbers include the Central POLTUR at (01) 4601060 or IPERú via WhatsApp +51 944492314 (text only) or by phone (01) 574-8000. Americans currently in Peru who are stuck or need assistance can also contact the U.S. Embassy in Lima at +51-1-618-2000 or LimaACS@state.gov.
Lima’s airport remains open, though only ticketed passengers with scheduled flights can enter the terminals. Arequipa’s Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón International Airport once again began operating service during the day as of February 8. The Inca Manco Cápac International Airport in Juliaca, Puno remains closed.
Tourist attractions in the north and east of Peru are open. The tourist attractions and reserves in Ica are also open. Machu Picchu is currently closed until further notice. Those who have previously purchased tickets can request a refund by contacting ingresos@culturacusco.gob.pe, but they will be able to use them for one month after peace has been restored.
Tour operators are mostly working under normal operations, but those located in southern or southeastern Peru may have limitations on receiving tourists. Railway operations in this region are also suspended, as well the branch to Urubamba and the Cusco-Ollantaytambo-Machu Picchu-hydroelectric route.
Cruises along the Amazon continue to operate normally.
