Biden Administration Considers Stricter Testing Rules for Travelers
Janeen Christoff November 30, 2021
The Biden administration will require stricter testing measures for all travelers visiting or returning to the United States.
The administration is also considering additional measures, including a seven-day self-quarantine and retesting several days after arrival.
The new measures are in response to the omicron variant as well as part of an enhanced winter covid strategy that Biden plans to announce on December 2, 2021.
The requirement means that all those coming to the U.S., including American citizens and one day before boarding a flight regardless of their vaccination status or country of departure.
The details of the proposal are outlined in a draft public health order written by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and under review by the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House.
The administration said earlier this week that it was not anticipating further travel restrictions and that it did not believe there would be a need for lockdowns. In an address on November 29, the president called for caution, not panic.
