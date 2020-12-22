Biden, Travel Leaders Praise Passage of Stimulus
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 22, 2020
President-Elect Joe Biden and leaders of the travel community had nothing but more praise for Congress, which passed the second stimulus package on Monday night to fight the coronavirus pandemic before leaving for holiday break.
“I am heartened to see members of Congress heed that message, reach across the aisle, and work together. This is a model for the challenging work ahead for our nation,” Biden said in a statement, adding again that the “work is far from over. Immediately, starting in the new year, Congress will need to get to work on support for our COVID-19 plan, for support to struggling families, and investments in jobs and economic recovery. There will be no time to waste.”
The $900 billion package is expected to help the U.S. economy get to the spring, when the hope is that the two COVID-19 vaccines approved earlier this month and now being distributed throughout the country will help mitigate – and eradicate – the spread of the virus.
This is the second-largest relief package ever given by the federal government, surpassed only by the $1.8 trillion CARES Act that was passed back in March, when the virus began to decimate the economy.
"This is only the beginning," Association of Flight Attendants-CWA international president Sara Nelson said in a statement supporting the bill. "We have a lot more work to do. But today, it should be clear that we can. This bill is a down payment on many of those priorities, but far more will be needed in the coming year.”
The aid package includes $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program that was created in the CARES Act to help small businesses. It also includes $15 billion to reinstate payroll reimbursements to airlines, which expired on Oct. 1 and resulted in thousands of layoffs and furloughs by the domestic carriers. Part of this new stimulus deal includes airlines hiring back 32,000 workers that have been let go. It also includes $1 billion for airline contractors, $2 billion for airports and concessionaires, $14 billion for transit, $10 billion for state highways, $1 billion for Amtrak and $2 billion for private bus, school bus and ferry companies.
USA Today reported that in a joint statement to all United Airlines employees Monday, the company's CEO Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart praised the bill, which they said will allow them to offer temporary employment to thousands of furloughed workers.
"Our appreciation goes out to all the elected officials who helped make this happen – we also know many of you lent your voices to the fight, so thank you as well," they said.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker also issued a video message to his team, saying "Grateful that our congressional leaders have reached a bipartisan deal on COVID-19 emergency relief that would help us reinstate pay and benefits for our team effective Dec. 1.”
Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, said in a statement: "This short-term relief package is a vital step toward helping the hotel industry survive this crisis. The proposed measure provides temporary relief over the next few months and will help thousands of hotels stay open and retain employees."
