Brand USA to Receive $250 Million in Relief Funding
March 11, 2022
The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by the United States Senate includes $250 million in relief funding to America’s destination marketing organization, Brand USA.
As part of the Restoring Brand USA Act, the marketing organization is only permitted to use the funds to “promote travel from countries whose citizens and nationals are permitted to enter the United States.”
The bill reads that Brand USA must submit a plan to Congress “obligating and expending the amounts described in subsection” no later than 60 days after the enactment of the Restoring Brand USA Act.
U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the restoration of funding to the destination marketing organization.
“The inclusion of the Restoring Brand USA Act in the fiscal spending bill is a major win for the entire U.S. travel industry, which has suffered more than any other industry throughout the pandemic. As international travel spending remains 78% below pre-pandemic levels, the relief provided by the bill—which utilizes existing funds at no cost to American taxpayers—will help the international travel segment rebound more quickly and restore U.S. jobs.”
“Brand USA has historically garnered strong bipartisan support due to its focus on promoting both urban and rural destinations, as well as its strong return on investment, which yields an average of $26 for each $1 spent on marketing activities. We are pleased that Congress has once again recognized the value this program holds for travel businesses and local economies in every pocket of the country.”
“U.S. Travel thanks Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for leading the passage of the omnibus, and Senators Roy Blunt and Amy Klobuchar and Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Peter Welch for their critical leadership on Brand USA.”
