Brazil Updates Entry Requirements

February 18, 2022
As of February 16, the Brazilian Health Agency, ANVISA, has revised its entry requirements for international travelers, now requiring children over five from countries that have begun vaccinating children to provide proof of vaccination upon entry.
According to the new rules, children over five who are from a list of countries must now provide either physical or photographic proof of their vaccinations.
The list of countries includes the United States, the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, China, Cuba, El Salvador, United Arab Emirates, Ecuador, Indonesia, Israel, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Children under two years of age must provide a recent negative COVID-19 test. Children with health or humanitarian exemptions need not provide proof of vaccination.
Other entry requirements include proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test and the Traveler Health Declaration form, which can be filled out 24 hours prior to departure to Brazil. Travelers will also have to provide an international yellow fever vaccination card, too.
Those who do not satisfy the vaccination requirement for COVID-19 and do not have a vaccination exemption will be required to quarantine for fourteen days.
For information on current entry requirements for Brazil and destinations around the world, check out our interactive guide.
For more information on Brazil’s entry requirements, please click here.
