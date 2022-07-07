Last updated: 10:35 AM ET, Thu July 07 2022

Canada Extends Pandemic-Related Entry Requirements Through September 30

Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz July 07, 2022

Toronto is Canada's largest city. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Canada is once again extending all of its existing border requirements for all inbound travelers through at least September 30, 2022.

All travelers entering Canada are still required to provide proof of full vaccination or take a recent negative COVID-19 test and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

All travelers are also still required to use the ArrivaCan app to upload their travel and personal information.

The last time the pandemic-era border requirements were extended was May 31. The requirements were extended through June 30.

“As we move into the next phase of our COVID-19 response, it is important to remember that the pandemic is not over. We must continue to do all that we can to keep ourselves and others safe from the virus,” said the Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos, Canadian Minister of Health in a statement.

“It is also important for individuals to remain up to date with the recommended vaccinations to ensure they are adequately protected against infection, transmission, and severe complications. As we have said all along, Canada’s border measures will remain flexible and adaptable, guided by science and prudence.”

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
