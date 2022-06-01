Canada Border Restrictions To Continue Through June 30
Canada has extended its pandemic-related entry requirements through at least June 30, according to an announcement by the country’s Public Health Agency on Twitter May 31.
The announcement came, CBC reports, the day after the Canadian Parliament voted down a Conservative Party motion to end all pandemic-related travel restrictions.
(1/2) The #GoC is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least June 30, 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/MO267u38oB pic.twitter.com/mvWsVLLIE4— Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) May 31, 2022
All travelers are still required to use the ArriveCAN app to submit their travel information, including method of entry, proof of vaccination and more. Fully vaccinated travelers no longer need to submit a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter, but they may be randomly selected upon entry for testing.
Travelers are also required to continue wearing masks while using public transportation, including airplanes.
The extension of the entry requirements has been criticized by some in Canada, citing recent delays in travel as an effect of the entry requirements.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra responded to the comments on Tuesday: “There's obviously a discussion to strike the right balance, to ensure that we maintain our eye on public health but also the fluidity of our economy. That discussion is ongoing."
He also mentioned how countries in Europe that previously did away with pandemic-related entry requirements are also seeing travel delays, which may indicate that the current requirements are not the only reason for such travel delays.
There is currently no indication of when the current requirements will be lifted.
