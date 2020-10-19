Canada Keeping US Border Closed For Another Month
Impacting Travel Jim Byers October 19, 2020
The Canada-U.S. border is remaining closed for another 30 days.
In a move that was widely expected, and now become almost commonplace, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair put out a short note on Twitter on Monday to say that the Liberal government is "extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21st, 2020."
"Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe," Blair said.
The border was first closed in March, and there have regular extensions almost every month. The last extension before yesterday was due to expire on October 21.
The border is still open for air traffic. Ottawa also has granted exemptions in some cases, including funerals and for married couples and families to reunite.

