Last updated: 09:02 AM ET, Tue June 08 2021

Canada Reportedly Considering Easing US Travel Restrictions

Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 08, 2021

The Ambassador Bridge, U.S. - Canada Trade Corridor.
The Ambassador Bridge, U.S. - Canada Trade Corridor. (photo via Steven_Kriemadis / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly preparing to ease border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers.

According to Reuters.com, Trudeau and other health officials within the Canadian government are planning to ease the current 14-day isolation period for tourists who have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Carnival Vista Arrives at Port of Galveston.

Cruise Lines on Notice as Texas Bans Companies From Requiring...

Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain

Royal Caribbean Group Chairman Addresses Vaccine Confusion

Hyatt logo.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Updated Net Rooms Growth Outlook

MSC Meraviglia

MSC To Restart US Cruises From Florida This Summer

The updated coronavirus restrictions are expected to be announced in the coming days, with travelers entering Canada still being required to test negative before arrival and possibly quarantine for a shorter period of time.

Politico reported Monday that Canada was reportedly considering a June 22 start date to begin loosening restrictions at the U.S. border, as long as the country’s vaccination campaign stays on its current trajectory.

On Monday, Trudeau said Canada is looking at how it could start welcoming international visitors as the country’s COVID-19 situation continues to improve. The Prime Minister said the government has to keep Canadians safe, but also help the nation’s battered tourism and travel industry.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves,” Trudeau said. “We are looking at how we’re going to start welcoming up tourists in a phased way as the numbers come down in Canada, as the numbers start to come down in the United States and elsewhere around the world.”

For more information on Canada

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Close-up of an office telephone

Airlines Grapple With Reduced Work Staff, Customer Complaints

Plane Carrying Vice President Kamala Harris Diverted Due to Technical Issue

‘Revenge Travel?’ You’re Probably Already Doing It

International Tourist Arrivals Down, Traveler Confidence Rising

gallery icon COVID-19 US Travel Restrictions: Updated State-by-State Guide for June 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS