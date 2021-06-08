Canada Reportedly Considering Easing US Travel Restrictions
Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 08, 2021
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly preparing to ease border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers.
According to Reuters.com, Trudeau and other health officials within the Canadian government are planning to ease the current 14-day isolation period for tourists who have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The updated coronavirus restrictions are expected to be announced in the coming days, with travelers entering Canada still being required to test negative before arrival and possibly quarantine for a shorter period of time.
Politico reported Monday that Canada was reportedly considering a June 22 start date to begin loosening restrictions at the U.S. border, as long as the country’s vaccination campaign stays on its current trajectory.
On Monday, Trudeau said Canada is looking at how it could start welcoming international visitors as the country’s COVID-19 situation continues to improve. The Prime Minister said the government has to keep Canadians safe, but also help the nation’s battered tourism and travel industry.
“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves,” Trudeau said. “We are looking at how we’re going to start welcoming up tourists in a phased way as the numbers come down in Canada, as the numbers start to come down in the United States and elsewhere around the world.”
