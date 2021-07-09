Canada Won't Reopen To Tourism for 'Quite a While'

Last updated: 09:45 AM ET, Fri July 09 2021

Quebec City and Old Port aerial view, Quebec, Canada. (rmnunes / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Despite easing restrictions on travel from the United States for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents earlier this week, Canada has no plans to reopen its border to non-essential travel anytime soon.

"I can tell you right now that's not going to happen for quite a while," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, according to Reuters. "We need to continue to ensure the safety of Canadians," he added, stressing the importance of making sure that the past year-plus of quarantine and restrictions "are not for nothing."

The Canada-U.S. border is currently closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21. That date is likely to be extended as it draws closer, however.

As of July 5, Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can avoid the country's 14-day quarantine requirement and eligible air travelers no longer have to spend their first three days in the country at a government-approved hotel.

"The next step we'll be looking at what measures we can allow for international travelers who are fully vaccinated," Trudeau added. "We will have more to say in the coming weeks."

On Wednesday, a White House official told Reuters that the Biden administration is still not close to reopening the U.S. to international travel.

