CDC Adds France, Portugal and Other Countries to Level 4 Travel Advisory List
Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 07, 2021
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced France, Portugal, Tanzania and other countries have been added to Level 4 of the agency’s travel advisory list due to growing concerns about another coronavirus outbreak.
According to Reuters.com, CDC officials revealed Monday that Americans are being advised to avoid travel to Andorra, Cyprus, France, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Portugal and Tanzania, which have all been added to the “Level 4: Very High” classification.
The CDC now lists 83 destinations on its highest travel advisory level.
The U.S. government also implemented new changes to international arrival requirements on Monday, calling for anyone flying aboard a commercial airline to America to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.
The White House also announced on November 29 it had barred nearly all foreign nationals from entering the U.S. from eight southern African countries over fears of the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that travel restrictions were “being evaluated and discussed on a daily basis.”
Earlier this month, the CDC announced it would expand surveillance efforts at four international airports across the country due to the recent discovery of Omicron in southern Africa.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS