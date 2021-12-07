Last updated: 09:00 AM ET, Tue December 07 2021

CDC Adds France, Portugal and Other Countries to Level 4 Travel Advisory List

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced France, Portugal, Tanzania and other countries have been added to Level 4 of the agency’s travel advisory list due to growing concerns about another coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters.com, CDC officials revealed Monday that Americans are being advised to avoid travel to Andorra, Cyprus, France, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Portugal and Tanzania, which have all been added to the “Level 4: Very High” classification.

The CDC now lists 83 destinations on its highest travel advisory level.

The U.S. government also implemented new changes to international arrival requirements on Monday, calling for anyone flying aboard a commercial airline to America to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.

The White House also announced on November 29 it had barred nearly all foreign nationals from entering the U.S. from eight southern African countries over fears of the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that travel restrictions were “being evaluated and discussed on a daily basis.”

Earlier this month, the CDC announced it would expand surveillance efforts at four international airports across the country due to the recent discovery of Omicron in southern Africa.

