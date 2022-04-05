CDC Drops Travel Warning Levels on More Than 20 Countries
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli April 05, 2022
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must feel like it’s been on vacation the last couple of weeks.
The government’s watchdog health agency has not had to add a single country or territory to its Level 4, highest-risk, do not travel warning in the last two weeks.
The CDC considers a country a Level 4 risk if it reaches 500 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a span of 28 days.
In fact, in a piece of good travel news, not only hasn’t the CDC not added any destinations to the Level 4 list but the agency has actually downgraded more than 20 countries, including 14 alone on Monday, April 4.
Dropping from Level 4 to Level 3 were Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Iran, Libya, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Lucia and Suriname.
Botswana, Eswatini, Iraq, South Africa and the Dominican Republic are now all at Level 2, while Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, Morocco, Nepal and Pakistan were dropped to Level 1.
Most importantly, perhaps, the CDC last week, dropped its health notice for cruise ship travel.
