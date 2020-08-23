Last updated: 10:21 AM ET, Sun August 23 2020

CDC Quietly Drops Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine After Traveling

Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 21, 2020

Quarantine room
PHOTO: Quarantine room (photo courtesy tzahiV/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

With travel restrictions part of the new normal thanks to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed its recommendations for quarantine.

The CDC previously recommended travelers quarantine for 14 days after visiting overseas destinations or arriving in areas with a high number of confirmed coronavirus cases, but that changed Tuesday.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta Airbus A320

Delta Adds Additional Trans-Atlantic and Trans-Pacific Flights

Airlines & Airports
A Hertz car rental office

With Demand at an All-Time Low, Can Hertz Survive?

Car Rental & Rail
Hawaiian Airlines plane on runway at Kahului Airport in Maui

Hawaiian Airlines Poised for More Layoffs

Airlines & Airports
Delta Air Lines electrostatic disinfectant sprayer.

Delta CEO Says Airline Taking ‘Additional Steps’...

Airlines & Airports
Hotel reception with a bell

Hotel Comeback Will Stretch Into at Least 2021

Hotel & Resort

According to the CDC’s official website, the mandatory quarantine portion of the order has been lifted, with travelers being advised to follow the same protocols people should be following on a daily basis anyway.

The CDC says that regardless of where tourists visit for the remainder of 2020, they should practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash their hands often and monitor for possible symptoms of coronavirus when they return home.

While the CDC said in the updated recommendations that travelers could pose a risk to the community for 14 days after they were unknowingly exposed to the virus, there is no longer an order for a two-week quarantine.

The agency still recommends travelers who visit areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases, attend large gatherings or sail on a cruise ship quarantine for 14 days and get tested for the virus.

Last month, The Bahamian government reversed an earlier decision to ban U.S. travelers, saying it will continue welcoming arrivals from all countries, provided the tourists follow proper health and safety protocols.

(H/T to Michelle Baran)

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS