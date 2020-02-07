CLIA Cruise Ships Tighten Coronavirus Screening Protocols
Impacting Travel Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Theresa Norton February 07, 2020
As cruise ships around the world are quarantined or turned away from ports, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has adopted stricter coronavirus screenings across its member cruise lines.
The news came shortly after Princess Cruises reported 41 more people aboard the Diamond Princess, quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for coronavirus; eight are from the U.S. and five from Canada. “The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date will be Feb. 19, unless there are any other unforeseen developments,” Princess said.
The CLIA protocols were based on guidance from global health authorities, including the World Health Organization, CLIA said in a Feb. 7 statement. The new guidelines tighten up screening policies previously announced on Jan. 31 for CLIA-member cruise lines, which make up over 90 percent of ocean-going cruise capacity worldwide.
The policy continues to deny boarding to anyone who has traveled from, visited or transited via airports in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, within 14 days before embarkation.
CLIA-member cruise ships also will deny boarding to anyone who has been in contact with or helped care for anyone suspected or diagnosed with coronavirus within 14 days of embarkation. Boarding also will be denied to anyone currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to novel coronavirus.
CLIA lines will conduct preboarding screening necessary to effectuate these prevention measures. Anyone exhibiting symptoms will be subject to additional screening and initial medical care.
CLIA points out that cruise ships are well-equipped and experienced in managing and monitoring the health conditions of its passengers and crew, with outbreak prevention and response measures in place year-round. Furthermore, ships must be fitted with onboard medical facilities, with shipboard medical professionals available around the clock.
Meanwhile, 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members are aboard the Diamond Princess, which has been detained at Yokohama since Feb. 3 with 61 confirmed cases. Guests are getting complimentary internet and telephone service to stay in contact with loved ones. Princess also has added eight new satellite TV channels; 80 new video-on-demand releases, including movies in various languages; puzzles and trivia; and outdoor time for guests in interior staterooms, under the guidance of Japanese Ministry of Health.
