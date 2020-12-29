Cuba to Limit Flights From US, Other Countries Amid COVID-19 Surge
Cuba will begin allowing fewer flights from the United States and a handful of other countries throughout the Americas and Caribbean, including Mexico, Panama, the Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic starting Friday, January 1, 2021.
According to Reuters, the country has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases since reopening its airports last month. Cuba's Health Ministry reported 3,782 COVID-19 cases from November 1 through December 23 and said that a majority, 71.5 percent were visitors or their direct contacts.
It's not yet clear how many flights per day officials will permit when the new restrictions go into effect later this week.
Currently, visitors to Cuba are tested upon arrival and again five days later if they aren't staying in a hotel. Beginning January 10, 2021, travelers to the Caribbean country will also need proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before their arrival.
Elevated health and safety protocols combined with local restrictions in hotel and resort areas where most tourists stay have been successful thus far as Cuba's government said that the famous Varadero Beach resort area welcomed 69,000 foreign tourists between November 1 and December 23 without a single outbreak of COVID-19.
The government noted that many Cubans returning to the island have been staying with family and friends and ultimately breaking quarantine and contributing to the rising case numbers.
