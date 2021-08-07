EU Reportedly Considers Restoring Travel Restrictions on US
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli August 07, 2021
With COVID-19 cases having increased dramatically since June, the European Union is expected to discuss restoring travel sanctions on the U.S. as it grapples with the emergence of new strains of the virus.
The U.S. has breached the threshold to be included among non-EU countries that enjoy unrestricted travel into the bloc, a person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg News Service.
The EU limit for foreign visitors is no more than 75 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 14 days. The U.S rate is currently almost 270 cases per 100,000 and increasing, said the person who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
The EU had lifted restrictions on the U.S. in June, adding it to a list of countries from where non-essential travel into the bloc is allowed, after America’s epidemiological situation met the bloc’s criteria.
As a result, travel to Europe surged to the point European aviation is nearly at 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
The restrictions would apply to non-essential travel. However, fully vaccinated people should still be able to enter EU countries, the person told Bloomberg.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on Europe, United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS