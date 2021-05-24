Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Mon May 24 2021

Google, UNWTO to Partner on Tourism Recovery Effort

Rich Thomaselli May 24, 2021

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Google have signed a new agreement to work together and lead global tourism recovery efforts that have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two entities have worked together before.

“We’re honored to be working alongside UNWTO in this vital effort to support the global tourism sector on its path toward broader economic recovery,” Google’s Managing Director for Travel Partnerships Gianni Marostica said in a statement. “It’s critical that both policymakers and businesses have the tools and insights they need to reconnect with travelers in a digital environment.”

According to both sides, the new partnership will focus on harnessing the power of innovation, education, data and market intelligence to drive sustainable and inclusive recovery.

Notably, the two organizations will host trainings for Destination Management Organizations (DMOs), using a new Capacity Building Curriculum developed by Google. These sessions will empower destinations to switch to digital, with the training adapted to reflect their specific circumstances and the unique challenges every destination currently faces.

The partnership will go beyond empowering destinations and businesses during the immediate recovery phase. Under the agreement, Google will provide ongoing support for a number of UNWTO’s leading initiatives, including Startup Competitions designed to promote and support innovation across the sector.

“The strong partnership between UNWTO and Google will help put innovation and digital at the centre of tourism’s recovery,” UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said. “By working together, UNWTO and Google will empower destinations, businesses and tourism workers to realize the power of data and market intelligence, both increasingly important as global tourism looks to restart and recover.”

Rich Thomaselli
