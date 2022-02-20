New Hawaii Routes, Flights From Major US Cities Coming This Fall
This fall, Delta Air Lines will add a trio of new nonstop flights to Hawaii from three major U.S. cities. Starting November 19, it will become the only commercial carrier to offer daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Maui, and Detroit to Honolulu. Then, come December 17, Delta will also commence daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Honolulu.
That means more customers can conveniently book their end-of-year vacations and tropical winter escapes this year, without worrying about stopovers.
“Breathtaking beaches, a vibrant culture and a competitive economy make Hawaii a highly sought-after destination for families and adventurists alike,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning, said in a statement. “We’re guaranteeing more choice for our customers this winter, alongside Delta’s award-winning hospitality and industry-leading reliability.”
Altogether, Delta will operate 18 daily nonstop flights between four popular Hawaiian Island destinations and seven mainland U.S. cities. Its complete Winter 2022 schedule for service to Hawaii includes:
— Ten peak-day departures to Honolulu from seven mainland cities: Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City and Seattle.
— Four peak-day departures to Maui from Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle.
— Two peak-day departures each to Kona and Lihue from Los Angeles and Seattle.
Below, find the flight details for Delta’s three new routes to Hawaii, coming this fall.
Atlanta
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Kahului Airport (OGG)
— Departs ATL at 11:00 a.m., arrives OGG at 4:00 p.m.
Kahului Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
— Departs OGG at 5:25 p.m., arrives ATL at 6:40 a.m. (next day)
Detroit
Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport (DTW) to Honolulu International Airport (HNL)
— Departs DTW at 12:15 p.m., arrives HNL at 4:00 p.m.
Honolulu International Airport to Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport
— Departs HNL at 5:00 p.m., arrives DTW at 6:30 a.m. (next day)
New York
New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Honolulu International Airport (HNL)
— Departs JFK at 9:00 a.m., arrives HNL at 3:35 p.m.
Honolulu International Airport to New York
— Departs HNL at 4:55 p.m., arrives JFK at 7:25 a.m. (next day)
For more information, visit delta.com.
