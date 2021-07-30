Last updated: 01:15 PM ET, Fri July 30 2021

Hawaii Tourism Plans to Manage Visitation to Oahu

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff July 30, 2021

Honolulu, Hawaii. Skyline of Honolulu, Diamond Head volcano including the hotels and buildings on Waikiki Beach. (sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Honolulu, Hawaii. Skyline of Honolulu, Diamond Head volcano including the hotels and buildings on Waikiki Beach. (sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has approved a plan to manage tourism on Oahu.

The Oahu Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP) was developed in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu in the last five months and will take steps that the community, the visitor industry and other sectors believe is necessary to improve tourism over the course of three years.

ADVERTISING

"We believe that if residents are not happy, visitors will sense that and not have a good experience on the island, " said HTA Planning Director Caroline Anderson.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
A busy airport baggage claim area

Travel Numbers to Continue Increasing for Remainder of 2021

suitcase, passport and medical mask

gallery icon Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: Tips for Tourists Traveling...

Aerial view of MGM Grand pool

Las Vegas’ Summer Pool Party and Swim Season Is in Full...

Rainbow over Sunset Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

Guided Tours to Hawaii Now the Cost-Effective Way To Go

A woman browses locally made painted pottery in Guanajuato

gallery icon Local Attractions for Tourists Visiting Guanajuato

There are similar plans for other islands, including Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island, however, the plan for Oahu is reported to have a greater impact since the island receives the majority of visitors.

The plan puts forward steps such as a "regenerative tourism" fee that goes toward supporting sustainability. There are plans to manage visitors' use of cars as well as marketing programs that attract "positive-impact tourists."

Currently, there is no word on what the cap on tourism could be.

"I don't know (what the number of visitors should be ), but we're going to figure this out. I think the priority piece for us in getting to that answer is getting a handle on the illegal accommodations, " said HTA president and CEO John De Fries. "We see that as No. 1. I'm encouraged by the fact that each of the counties is making this a bigger priority on each of their islands."

Hawaii is seeing an influx of tourists, with 2021 visitation from the U.S. West exceeding visitation in 2019 for the month of June. The large number of visitors has upset residents and fed into anti-tourism pushback, which the HTA hopes to curb through the new management plan.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
A busy airport baggage claim area

Travel Numbers to Continue Increasing for Remainder of 2021

Vaccination Tourism: Why Travelers Are Visiting the US To Get Their Shots

WTTC Urges Biden Administration To Reopen Transatlantic Travel

Disney Parks & Resorts To Require Face Masks Indoors Again

Travel Groups Meet With DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS