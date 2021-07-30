Learn What Awaits Your Clients in Hawaii
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo July 30, 2021
Hawaii Beckons With Unique Attractions
According to the Hawaiian Tourism Authority, 98 percent of visitors to the Islands rate their stay as excellent or above average – and no wonder, given that the Aloha State has many unique features, including its legendary hospitality. Now that your pandemic-weary clients might be dreaming of a great getaway, you should brush up on your Hawaii selling points to book them an amazing experience right on U.S. soil, in the very center of the Pacific Ocean. The Hawaii Destination Specialist Program at TravelAgentAcademy.com can help you do just that, and this slide show will get you started.
