Here is Where People are Likely to Travel This Fall
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli August 28, 2022
If you’re looking to travel, the fall is a great time to go. The crowds lessen considerably, the summer heat doesn’t make it so oppressive, and airline fares are expected to drop 40 percent on autumn flights.
Ah, but where to go in September and October before the winter holidays hit is the big question.
TripAdvisor has some thoughts on that.
The online travel company has released its 2022 Fall Travel Index of what it believes will be the most popular destinations. Without further ado, here is TripAdvisor’s list – along with our brief comments.
—Las Vegas, Nevada – Less crowded, although the city still gets packed on the weekends. But the headliners are still singing and dancing up a story, even on weekdays (except for Adele).
—New York, New York – See above. Autumn in New York can be magical with the cooler weather and the changing colors of the leaves in Central Park.
—Orlando, Florida – Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando will always be top destinations. But with school in session, it makes it much more palatable for adults.
—Honolulu, Hawaii – There really is no bad time to go to Hawaii.
—Lahaina, Hawaii – See above.
—Key West, Florida – The southernmost point in the U.S. is also one of the most picturesque. But this locale is not without a gamble on the part of travelers since hurricane season doesn’t end until November 1.
—Nashville, Tennessee – Fall, winter, spring, summer. Whatever. We would go to Nashville at anytime of year just for the music alone.
—Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – The golf capital of the U.S. not only thins out a bit after summer, but the cost to play a round even drops a tad.
—New Orleans, Louisiana – There’s no Mardi Gras in the fall, and no college football Sugar Bow or the Super Bowl. But the fall is jam-packed with events and festivals in The Big Easy and, well, if you need a football fix the NFL’s Saints will be home for at least four games in September and October.
—Miami Beach, Florida – One of the coolest, hippest, most cosmopolitan cities in the world at any time of year.
