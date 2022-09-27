How Cruise Lines, Airlines, Airports and More are Responding To Hurricane Ian
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli September 27, 2022
From the Panhandle in northwest Florida to Miami in the southeast part of the state, airports, airlines and theme parks in the Sunshine State have begun their operational plans with Hurricane Ian bearing down.
The hurricane, a Category 3 as of Tuesday afternoon with a chance of intensifying to a Category 4 when it is forecasted to hit the west-central part of Florida from the Fort Myers area on up to Tampa, is also so wide it is expected to blanket all of Florida and impact every mode of travel.
Here's how airports around the state and airlines that operate in Florida are reacting to the big storm, as well as cruise lines and theme parks, according to Spectrum News 13 as well as CNN.com.
Airports
Let’s start with airports along the Gulf of Mexico and move north, and then cross over the state to the central part and then to the east. All information is as of noon ET, Tuesday, September 27.
-All inbound and outbound flights into Key West International Airport have been canceled for Tuesday, September 27.
-Southwest International Airport in Fort Myers is having departure delays of 15 minutes or longer. The facility will likely close later today into Wednesday as the Fort Myers/Naples area is forecasted to be one of the first places that Ian makes landfall. RSW officials were expected to hold a conference call with airline representatives and the Federal Aviation Administration to discuss steps to take for later this afternoon and on Wednesday.
-Sarasota Bradenton International Airport only lists two flights canceled for today but is expected to have delays and cancellations as the hurricane approaches later today and tomorrow.
-Tampa International Airport could be most affected, as one official in the city called the arrival of the storm a “once in a lifetime event” for the Tampa Bay area. Airport officials announced this morning they are suspending all operations at TPA this afternoon and will assess the situation further in the coming days.
-St. Pete Clearwater International Airport is closing its terminal building today at 1 p.m. due to mandatory evacuation procedures in Pinellas County.
-At Orlando International Airport, managers say they will likely trim back flights beginning Wednesday depending on the severity of Ian.
-There have been no significant delays or cancellations at airports in the northern part of Florida or on the east coast yet, including Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Melbourne/Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.
Airlines
Combined, the major airports in Florida handle flights from just about every carrier – regional, domestic, and international.
So far, at least a half-dozen – American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United – have all announced they are waiving their change fees as well as the cost for whatever the difference is in fares for changing to a new flight.
As always, it’s best to check with your individual carrier on flights and other booking and reservation questions.
Cruise Lines
See above. Thanks to Ian right now, and Hurricane Fiona last week, cruise lines have had to change, cancel, and revise sailings and itineraries.
Like flying, check with your cruise line if you are sailing out of Florida this week.
Click here for the latest on how Florida's theme parks are responding to Hurricane Ian.
