IATA Releases Interactive Coronavirus Global Travel Map
Rich Thomaselli May 31, 2020
Need information on which countries are opening up, still closed, or have travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic?
Here’s a good start.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has made it as easy as a mouse click.
The airlines’ leading trade group, IATA has introduced an interactive map in association with Timatic that allows you to click on a country to get the updated news.
You can use the map right here.
IATA says the information is only provided during the COVID-19 crisis as a service to the industry, and the information is correct to the best of its knowledge at the time of publication. It is being reviewed and updated on an ongoing basis by IATA staff, given the rapidly evolving nature of the international response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
IATA cannot guarantee its accuracy and can accept no liability for any errors or omissions. IATA reserves the right to add or change information at any time. Links to third party websites of third parties are offered as a courtesy. IATA expresses no opinion on the content of the websites of third parties and does not accept any responsibility for third-party information.
Please make your own independent inquiries before relying on any information or materials.
