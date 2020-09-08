New Study Shows Where Americans Are Traveling This Fall
Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 08, 2020
Tripadvisor released findings from its Seasonal Travel Index for Fall, which provides insight into where Americans are visiting this autumn as markets continue their path to recovery during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Data from the Tripadvisor survey shows domestic travel for the fall season continues to gradually recover, with 65 percent of all travelers are planning domestic fall getaways. Of those travelers, 79 percent will hit the road during September, the busiest fall travel month.
Outdoor adventures are continuing to interest travelers this fall, with 61 percent of U.S. travelers are more likely to consider outdoor or nature trips and 54 percent are more likely to consider road trips now, compared to before the pandemic.
“Among all of the disruption and restrictions this year, 76 percent of U.S. travelers continue to say that travel is important to them, even if they can't experience the world like they used to,” Tripadvisor Consumer Market Research Lead Analyst Christopher Hsi said.
As for the most popular destinations for the fall, Key Largo finished in the top spot, followed by Key West, Atlantic City, St. Pete Beach and Myrtle Beach. In addition, Sedona, Scottsdale, Clearwater, San Diego and Savannah rounded out the Top 10.
“The pandemic has forced travelers to be creative and explore new destinations in ways they may not have considered previously,” His continued. “This fall, we're seeing a rise in destinations where travelers can relax and rejuvenate, as opposed to the busy hustle and bustle of popular cities.”
Other trends outlined by the Seasonal Travel Index for Fall included the desire from most tourists to visit beach destinations, 36 percent of respondents are booking one-night stays and bookings are taking place closer to departure dates.
Another 68 percent said safety and cleanliness are important when traveling locally.
