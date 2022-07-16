Last updated: 02:01 PM ET, Sat July 16 2022

San Francisco International Airport Resumes Operations After Bomb Threat

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli July 16, 2022

The international terminal at San Francisco International Airport
The international terminal at San Francisco International Airport. (photo via nathanphoto/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

San Francisco International Airport has been restored to normal operations on Saturday after the International Terminal was evacuated overnight due to a bomb threat.

According to several media outlets, including KNBC Bay Area, a suspicious package left unattended in the airport led police to be cautious.

The incident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. PDT on Friday night. After locating the suspicious, unattended package, police shut down the terminal and closed the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) line that connects directly to SFO.

The San Francisco Police Department said one man was detained and questioned over the incident but was not arrested.

The package was safely removed by the SFPD.

The BART station reopened and departures from the airport began again at approximately 6:25 a.m. San Francisco time this morning.

Rich Thomaselli
