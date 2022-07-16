San Francisco International Airport Resumes Operations After Bomb Threat
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli July 16, 2022
San Francisco International Airport has been restored to normal operations on Saturday after the International Terminal was evacuated overnight due to a bomb threat.
According to several media outlets, including KNBC Bay Area, a suspicious package left unattended in the airport led police to be cautious.
Police have cleared the Int'l Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations. AirTrain restarted. BART SFO departures resume at 6:25am. Check-in counters re-opened. Security screening resumed. Check with your airline for flight info. Please be patient. Allow extra time!— San Francisco International Airport (SFO) (@flySFO) July 16, 2022
The incident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. PDT on Friday night. After locating the suspicious, unattended package, police shut down the terminal and closed the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) line that connects directly to SFO.
The San Francisco Police Department said one man was detained and questioned over the incident but was not arrested.
The package was safely removed by the SFPD.
The BART station reopened and departures from the airport began again at approximately 6:25 a.m. San Francisco time this morning.
