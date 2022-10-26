Saudi Arabia Waiving Visa Fee Ahead of World Cup
The Saudi Tourism Authority announced that those with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hayya Card will be able to enter Saudi Arabia and obtain a visa free of charge as an effort to inspire travelers to explore the neighboring country.
Those who have Hayya Cards, which are required to attend any part of the FIFA World Cup, can now enter Saudi Arabia without paying a visa fee, which allows for 60 days of travel within Saudi Arabia beginning ten days prior to the FIFA World Cup. Hayya Card holders can also enjoy the ‘Hayya with me’ program, which allows for three additional Hayya Card holders to enter the country with them.
Those who have a Hayya Card can apply for their visas online under the “Services for Hayya Card Holders” tab, filling out their information and paying for medical insurance.
They can visit Saudi Arabia with the zero-fee visa before, during and after the World Cup. They can also enjoy participating in Saudi Arabia’s events, like the Red Sea Film Festival, Riyadh Season and Winter at Tantoura in AlUla.
Additionally, SAUDIA, the nation’s flag carrier, will be operating 40 flights a day between Doha to Jeddah and Riyadh, with an increase to 60 flights daily during the country’s soccer team match days. The Salwa Border Crossing between the country will also be open for travel.
