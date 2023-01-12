Scott’s Cheap Flights Rebrands as ‘Going’
January 12, 2023
The popular travel service company Scott’s Cheap Flights announced it has rebranded as “Going.”
Going started as founder Scott Keyes’ hobby in 2013 and eventually turned into a wraparound travel service that includes a cheap flight search engine, multiple newsletters and a soon-to-launch mobile app.
“We knew it was time for a brand change that recognized both where we are today and could also grow with us into the future,” Going co-founder and CEO Brian Kidwell said. “The name Going has this sense of motion and excitement to it that fits perfectly for a travel company like ours.”
The rebranding effort will also include the introduction of a mobile app in the first half of 2023, which includes an interactive map of cheap flights available in real-time for both iOS and Android users.
In the coming months, Going will also expand its newsletter coverage and introduce Going for Teams, a bulk membership option for companies to strengthen their employee perks.
“While this is a big visual change, one thing that hasn’t changed is the soul of this company,” Kidwell continued. “We’ll continue putting travelers first, continue sending out incredible cheap flights, and we’re excited to build even more ways to help people travel beyond what we can deliver in an email.”
