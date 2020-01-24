Shanghai Disney Shut Down Over Coronavirus Outbreak
Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 24, 2020
Officials from the Shanghai Disney Resort announced Friday the theme park would be closed indefinitely due to an outbreak of coronavirus in China.
Disney representatives said the Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park facilities have been temporarily closed until the local government provides a favorable update.
As for the guests who already purchased tickets for admission to the theme park or booked a stay at a Disney resort hotel, they will receive refunds as soon as the company develops a detailed procedure and guidelines strategy.
In addition, travelers who booked tickets for Beauty and the Beast Mandarin Production through the original ticket purchase channel will also receive refunds.
Shanghai Disney officials said a reopening date would be announced as soon as possible.
The timing for the closure couldn’t be worse for the Chinese theme park, as it is the Lunar New Year. During the holiday period in 2019, Shanghai Disney was forced to stop selling tickets after the crowds inside reached capacity.
The coronavirus outbreak in China has left 25 people dead and infected more than 800, and the government has placed major cities such as Wuhan and Huanggang in lockdown while medical teams assess and deal with the problem.
In the United States, a union representing flight attendants is calling for stronger precautionary actions as the outbreak continues to spread to other countries.
For more information on China
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS