Flight Attendant Union Calling for Coronavirus Precautions
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood January 24, 2020
A union representing flight attendants is calling for stronger precautionary actions as the coronavirus outbreak in China continues to spread to other countries.
According to the official website of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), employees working for American Airlines are calling for more rules and regulations to protect flight crew and passengers from the infectious virus.
APFA President Lori Bassani said the union is focused on the health of its members and the passengers who could be at risk if more precautions aren’t taken. The union said it refuses to compromise the safety of employees or travelers.
“American Airlines — and all other airlines — to institute immediate emergency measures, including providing crew members the latest information regarding the 2019-nCoV outbreak, identifying the signs and symptoms of illness in oneself and others, and practical procedures to manage potentially ill persons,” an APFA spokesperson said in a statement.
Bassani is calling on airlines across the United States to use information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other relevant organizations to keep travelers safe.
“The health of our crew members and passengers is a top priority for us and we refuse to compromise their health or safety in any way,” Bassani said in the statement. “I am urging American Airlines and all airlines to do everything humanly possible to contain the outbreak and minimize any chance of exposure. We will continue to speak out to ensure airlines are erring on the side of caution and putting our members’ health first in these dangerous times.”
Earlier this week, the CDC announced the expanded screening of travelers arriving from Wuhan, China, to five total airports in the United States, including Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International, Chicago's O'Hare International, Los Angeles International, New York JFK and San Francisco International.
