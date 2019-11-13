State Department Issues Warning for Travel to Bolivia
In the wake of the resignation and exile of president Evo Morales, the U.S. State Department is advising travelers to avoid traveling to Bolivia.
Bolivia’s president resigned Sunday following massive protests in the country alleging election fraud. Morales’ resignation has created a political vacuum in the country as a path to a new election remains unclear. This has led to political protests and unrest.
The State Department has advised Americans to leave Bolivia as soon as possible and warned against travel to the country.
“Given current civil unrest and an evolving security situation, as noted in the Travel Advisory update for Bolivia of November 12, U.S. citizens in Bolivia should depart as soon as they safely can. U.S. citizens wishing to depart Bolivia should make their own travel arrangements. Commercial flights remain available. U.S. citizens in La Paz who would like to leave and are unable to depart via commercial means should contact BoliviaEmergencyUSC@state.gov for assistance,” read the State Department advisory.
#Bolivia: US citizens should depart Bolivia as soon as safely possible. US citizens should make their own travel arrangements - commercial flights remain available. US citizens unable to depart via commercial means contact BoliviaEmergencyUSC@state.gov. https://t.co/l02PkKEFhu pic.twitter.com/tHofb6NkjR— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) November 13, 2019
The U.S. also authorized non-emergency officials to leave Bolivia Tuesday due to ongoing instability in the country. Family members of government employees were ordered to return to the U.S. as well.
