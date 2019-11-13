Last updated: 04:04 PM ET, Wed November 13 2019

State Department Issues Warning for Travel to Bolivia

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff November 13, 2019

Plaza Murillo and Bolivian Government Palace in La Paz, Bolivia
PHOTO: Plaza Murillo and Bolivian Government Palace in La Paz, Bolivia (photo via diegograndi / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

In the wake of the resignation and exile of president Evo Morales, the U.S. State Department is advising travelers to avoid traveling to Bolivia.

MORE Impacting Travel
plane, snow, weather

Hundreds of Chicago Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Snow

schiphol

Pilot Mistakenly Triggers Hijack Alert, Causes Lockdown...

Thomas Cook Airlines Airbus A321

Thomas Cook Agency Saved By Chinese Travel Giant

Bolivia’s president resigned Sunday following massive protests in the country alleging election fraud. Morales’ resignation has created a political vacuum in the country as a path to a new election remains unclear. This has led to political protests and unrest.

The State Department has advised Americans to leave Bolivia as soon as possible and warned against travel to the country.

“Given current civil unrest and an evolving security situation, as noted in the Travel Advisory update for Bolivia of November 12, U.S. citizens in Bolivia should depart as soon as they safely can. U.S. citizens wishing to depart Bolivia should make their own travel arrangements. Commercial flights remain available. U.S. citizens in La Paz who would like to leave and are unable to depart via commercial means should contact BoliviaEmergencyUSC@state.gov for assistance,” read the State Department advisory.

The U.S. also authorized non-emergency officials to leave Bolivia Tuesday due to ongoing instability in the country. Family members of government employees were ordered to return to the U.S. as well.

For more information on Bolivia

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
plane, snow, weather

Hundreds of Chicago Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Snow

Thomas Cook Agency Saved By Chinese Travel Giant

American Airlines Stepping Up to Help California During Wildfires

Hawaiian Airport Reopens After Massive Brush Fire

Chile's Most-Visited Destinations Remain Open Amid Civil Unrest

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS