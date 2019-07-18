Storms in Chicago Causing Hundreds of Flight Delays, Cancellations
July 18, 2019
A storm system moving through the Midwest has caused flight delays and cancellations at Chicago’s two largest airports.
According to FlightAware.com as of 2:40 p.m. ET, O’Hare International Airport was dealing with 679 cancellations and another 695 delays, while Midway International Airport has experienced 55 cancellations and another 127 delays.
Storms moving through the Chicago area Thursday morning have led to hundreds of flight cancellations: https://t.co/RZnkFOxOwz pic.twitter.com/O3fbyg8OZw— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) July 18, 2019
The carriers most impacted by the storms in Chicago include American Airlines, Envoy Air, SkyWest, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
The storms in the Midwest have also pushed back the start time of the National Weather Service's Excessive Heat Warning for the area. The weather warning will now go into effect at 10 a.m. local time Friday and last until late Saturday.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is ready to help those in need of relief, but asked drivers throughout the state to watch for road blowouts during the intense heat, according to WGNTV.com.
In addition, Metra trains will be reducing their speed by 10 miles per hour due to the high heat causing track problems.
