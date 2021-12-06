There’s Another Legal Challenge to the Federal Mask Mandate
Rich Thomaselli December 06, 2021
A Florida man has filed suit on behalf of himself and his four-year-old autistic son, asking the United States Supreme Court for an emergency relief ruling blocking the federal mask mandate.
Michael Seklecki told Fox News neither he nor his son can wear a mask for medical reasons and is asking for an exemption from the Transportation Security Administration.
Seklecki has been joined in the lawsuit by Lucas Wall, who earlier this year sued seven airlines claiming discrimination over the mask mandate.
Seklecki said he needs to fly out of state fairly often for treatment for his son and that on his most recent attempt in October, Frontier Airlines declined to honor a doctor’s note from the family’s physician.
Seklecki and his son are due to fly again on Thursday, December 9, hence the urgency to have the Supreme Court hear the case and issue an emergency ruling.
Chief Justice John Roberts will hear the case and can decide whether to make a decision on his own or seek the participation of his fellow Supreme Court justices.
The federal transportation mask mandate has been in place for more than a year and recently was extended to March 18, 2022.
