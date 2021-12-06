Last updated: 12:12 PM ET, Mon December 06 2021

There’s Another Legal Challenge to the Federal Mask Mandate

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli December 06, 2021

Judge with gavel.
Judge with gavel. (photo via Wavebreakmedia / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A Florida man has filed suit on behalf of himself and his four-year-old autistic son, asking the United States Supreme Court for an emergency relief ruling blocking the federal mask mandate.

Michael Seklecki told Fox News neither he nor his son can wear a mask for medical reasons and is asking for an exemption from the Transportation Security Administration.

ADVERTISING

Seklecki has been joined in the lawsuit by Lucas Wall, who earlier this year sued seven airlines claiming discrimination over the mask mandate.

MORE Impacting Travel
Coronavirus travel restrictions

US Travel Ban on Southern African Countries Looks Smart...

Eiffel Tower, Paris, City, Airplane Window

France Changes Entry Requirements to Combat Omicron Variant

COVID-19 Test on mobile phone, negative COVID-19 test

New US COVID Testing Requirements for International...

Seklecki said he needs to fly out of state fairly often for treatment for his son and that on his most recent attempt in October, Frontier Airlines declined to honor a doctor’s note from the family’s physician.

Seklecki and his son are due to fly again on Thursday, December 9, hence the urgency to have the Supreme Court hear the case and issue an emergency ruling.

Chief Justice John Roberts will hear the case and can decide whether to make a decision on his own or seek the participation of his fellow Supreme Court justices.

The federal transportation mask mandate has been in place for more than a year and recently was extended to March 18, 2022.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Eiffel Tower, Paris, City, Airplane Window

France Changes Entry Requirements to Combat Omicron Variant

New US COVID Testing Requirements for International Travel Take Effect December 6

Chile Updates Entry Requirements Due To Omicron Variant

Biden Administration Announces New COVID Testing Requirements for International Travel

Federal Transportation Mask Mandate Extended Into Spring 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS