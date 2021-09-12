These European Countries are Open to the US Without New Restrictions
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli September 12, 2021
The surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19, as well as the new Mu variant, have literally blanketed the United States. The two strains have been detected in 49 of the 50 states and, as a result, European countries like Spain, Italy, the Netherlands are all closed to unvaccinated U.S. citizens.
But if you’re hell-bent on visiting Europe, and you’re unvaccinated, you’re still in luck.
Countries including Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Croatia and Portugal have refused to impose stricter rules on U.S. visitors, as recommended by the European Union Council, according to Forbes.
“EU recommendation is non-binding, and the Member States retain control over their own border restrictions,” a statement from the Irish government said.
According to the U.S. Embassy in Ireland. “If you have valid proof of recovery from coronavirus in the past 180 days, no travel-related testing or quarantine will be necessary. If you do not have valid proof of vaccination or recovery, you will need to present evidence of a negative result from a RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country and self-quarantine for 14 days. If you receive a negative result from a RT-PCR test taken from day five onwards after arrival into Ireland, you will be able to leave quarantine.”
Travelers from the United States can continue to visit Greece until the end of the tourist season without being subject to COVID-19 related restrictions, despite the U.S. recently suffering a surge in the number of infections caused by the virus.
“Greece will continue to receive visitors from the U.S. until the end of the tourist season,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikiliassaid said in a statement.
American visitors must show proof of vaccination to enter Iceland but those who have recovered from COVID-19 must show a certificate of previous COVID infection. Visitors also need a negative test (PCR or rapid antigen) taken within 72 hours before departure.
