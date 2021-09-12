Last updated: 01:36 PM ET, Sun September 12 2021

These European Countries are Open to the US Without New Restrictions

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli September 12, 2021

Two women enjoying Greece on a Contiki trip.
Greece is one of the European countries U.S. citizens can visit. (photo via Contiki)

The surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19, as well as the new Mu variant, have literally blanketed the United States. The two strains have been detected in 49 of the 50 states and, as a result, European countries like Spain, Italy, the Netherlands are all closed to unvaccinated U.S. citizens.

But if you’re hell-bent on visiting Europe, and you’re unvaccinated, you’re still in luck.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
CDC Hot Spot Map

New Map Shows Places With Highest Risk of Travelers...

Fall in Michigan

Expedia Group’s Fall Travel Outlook Finds Demand Is...

Bottles of COVID-19 vaccine.

Jamaica Launches Drive to Vaccinate all Tourism Employees

Miami International airport

First COVID-19 Detection Dogs Deployed at any US Airport...

Countries including Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Croatia and Portugal have refused to impose stricter rules on U.S. visitors, as recommended by the European Union Council, according to Forbes.

“EU recommendation is non-binding, and the Member States retain control over their own border restrictions,” a statement from the Irish government said.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Ireland. “If you have valid proof of recovery from coronavirus in the past 180 days, no travel-related testing or quarantine will be necessary. If you do not have valid proof of vaccination or recovery, you will need to present evidence of a negative result from a RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country and self-quarantine for 14 days. If you receive a negative result from a RT-PCR test taken from day five onwards after arrival into Ireland, you will be able to leave quarantine.”

Travelers from the United States can continue to visit Greece until the end of the tourist season without being subject to COVID-19 related restrictions, despite the U.S. recently suffering a surge in the number of infections caused by the virus.

“Greece will continue to receive visitors from the U.S. until the end of the tourist season,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikiliassaid said in a statement.

American visitors must show proof of vaccination to enter Iceland but those who have recovered from COVID-19 must show a certificate of previous COVID infection. Visitors also need a negative test (PCR or rapid antigen) taken within 72 hours before departure.

For more information on Europe

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Bordeaux, France

France Bans Nonessential Travel for Unvaccinated Americans

New Research Highlights How Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Americans Say They Will Travel Heading Into the Holiday Season

gallery icon European Travel Restrictions: Country by Country Guide

Industry Leaders See International Travel as the Key to Recovery

CDC Adds Jamaica and Other Countries to Level 4 Travel Advisory List

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS