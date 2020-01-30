Thousands of Cruise Passengers Put on Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Scare
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke January 30, 2020
Some 6,000 passengers and crew members were held aboard the Costa Smeralda cruise ship in Italy as officials investigated a potential coronavirus case on Thursday.
According to USA Today, medical teams ran tests on a 54-year-old Chinese national showing flu-like symptoms. Her travel companion, who had no symptoms, was also quarantined.
Fortunately, Agence France-Presse reported that preliminary tests for the coronavirus came back negative.
#BREAKING Preliminary #coronavirus tests on Italy cruise ship passengers negative: official pic.twitter.com/3V9DPp3JNK— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 30, 2020
The duo boarded the ship in Savona, Italy on January 25. Costa Smeralda is currently docked at the port of Civitavecchia, about 50 miles northwest of Rome. The ship also visited ports in Marseilles, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.
The ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has killed at least 170 people and infected thousands of others worldwide is already costing the global tourism industry billions of dollars, with cruise lines canceling sailings in China, airlines issuing travel advisories and airports expanding screenings.
For more information on Italy
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS