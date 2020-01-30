Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Thu January 30 2020

Thousands of Cruise Passengers Put on Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Scare

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke January 30, 2020

PHOTO: Thousands of passengers and crew were held onboard Costa Smeralda while the ship was docked in Italy. (photo via mrtom-uk/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Some 6,000 passengers and crew members were held aboard the Costa Smeralda cruise ship in Italy as officials investigated a potential coronavirus case on Thursday.

According to USA Today, medical teams ran tests on a 54-year-old Chinese national showing flu-like symptoms. Her travel companion, who had no symptoms, was also quarantined.

Fortunately, Agence France-Presse reported that preliminary tests for the coronavirus came back negative.

The duo boarded the ship in Savona, Italy on January 25. Costa Smeralda is currently docked at the port of Civitavecchia, about 50 miles northwest of Rome. The ship also visited ports in Marseilles, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has killed at least 170 people and infected thousands of others worldwide is already costing the global tourism industry billions of dollars, with cruise lines canceling sailings in China, airlines issuing travel advisories and airports expanding screenings.

