Tourism, Hotel Officials Discuss Safety in Mexico After Cancun Shooting
In the aftermath of a gang-related drug shooting on the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun beach in Puerto Morelos, tourism and hotel officials are underscoring that safety is the top priority at Mexican Caribbean destinations, while travel advisors are putting the situation in perspective for their clients.
“The safety of our visitors is of the utmost importance, and we are in continuous communications with the government, tour operators, hotel associations and other partners to ensure that all of our destinations are aligned on safety measures,” said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board.
“Since first being informed of the Puerto Morelos incident, a communications protocol was immediately activated among the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, tourism service providers and the Consular Corps to exchange official information on the facts of the situation. In addition, the tourist protection program was immediately activated to provide timely assistance to any tourist in need.”
Furthermore, the Secretary of Public Security and the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s office have launched an investigation to find and detain those responsible for the Puerto Morelos incident. “There are currently suspects in custody,” Flota said. “We have enhanced police presence and communications between hotels and law enforcement to ensure the safety of all visitors.”
Flota also noted there are currently no travel advisories in effect in the Mexican Caribbean. “While all of our destinations remain safe, as with any other destination in the world, travelers should always exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings,” he said.
“All destinations in the state remain open and tourism services continue to operate normally. There is constant communication and coordination between the three levels of government to ensure the safety of all visitors.”
He added, “We have taken this matter very seriously and are currently evaluating programs to ensure that travelers continue to enjoy their vacations safely, with increased peace of mind.”
This week, the Attorney General’s office, the National Guard, the Secretary of Public Security, the Secretary of National Defense and other partners launched the Playa Segura (Secure Beach) initiative across Isla Mujeres “to continue to ensure the safety of public beaches,” he said.
“We will continue to monitor the impact and growth of this initiative,” he said.
Playa Hotels & Resorts also stressed its commitment to the safety of its guests.
“The safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues is always a top priority at all properties managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts, including Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun,” the company said in a statement.
“As soon as the situation occurred Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4, the hotel team immediately implemented guest safety protocols and engaged local authorities, in an effort to ensure the safety of guests and colleagues.
“Later that day, local authorities confirmed Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun may resume normal operations after they conducted a thorough investigation of the hotel. The hotel elevated security measures on property and local areas have increased presence of local authorities, as well.”
The incident, in which two gang members were killed, follows the death of two tourists who were killed in a gang-related shooting at a restaurant in Tulum several weeks ago.
“We are advising clients that while the recent incidents are unfortunate, they are not reason to panic and change destinations,” said James Berglie of Be All Inclusive. “I tell them that I personally have spent the last eight years of my life traveling about once a month to the Cancun/Riviera Maya area and I feel safer there than I do in my own home of Baltimore.
“There are drug dealers in every single city here in the U.S., and crime that follows those drugs. The Mexican government has responded appropriately by increasing military patrols on the coast where these boats came in, and the resorts have responded and acted in the best safety of their guests as well.”
Berglie added that the incidents were not targeting tourists and were not random. “While still disturbing for sure, this is not a regular occurrence. Additionally, many other tropical destinations have a higher crime rate than the Cancun/Riviera Maya area, so changing location may ease your mind, but falsely so.”
JoAnne Weeks of Acendas Travel noted that any type of travel comes with risks – be it accidents, thefts or natural disasters.
“Our sole responsibility is to inform, and to provide all of the necessary information to our clients in order for them to make the right decision as to what is best for them. It is not our place to assure them that nothing will ever happen, or that it could,” Weeks said.
“Many of us live in cities where there is a high crime rate. I myself live in Kansas City, which unfortunately has a high crime rate. I simply ask clients, ‘Do you refrain from going out in light because of the potential crime?’ After thinking about this, they say, ‘While there are areas we avoid, we still venture out to enjoy our city.’ The same could be said about travel.”
Similarly, Sarah Kline of Time for Travel works toward putting the violence in perspective for her clients.
“I tell them to look at their local news and compare how many shootings and such happened within 50 miles of their home recently – and that based on those numbers they are far safer in this area of Mexico,” she said.
