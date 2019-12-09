Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Mon December 09 2019

Tourists Endangered During Deadly Volcanic Eruption

Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 09, 2019

White Island, New Zealand, volcano
PHOTO: White Island, New Zealand. (photo via thopson / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A volcanic eruption on a small island in New Zealand Monday resulted in at least five confirmed deaths and the fears that many more people could have died, including tourists.

According to The Washington Post, New Zealand Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said that 23 people were rescued from White Island following the first of three eruptions, but conditions around the volcano prohibited any further attempts to save those trapped.

Tims spoke during a press conference and said the death toll is likely to rise, as police aerial reconnaissance flights have shown no signs of life on the island. The ash from the eruptions forced planes to avoid the area and ships to be redirected.

Police in New Zealand believe there were locals and tourists on the island at the time of the eruptions, including around 30 passengers from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, according to New Zealand Cruise Association CEO Kevin O'Sullivan.

It remains unclear if any of the Royal Caribbean passengers were among those killed.

“Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive was rescued at the time of the evacuation,” New Zealand Police officials said in a statement. “Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island.”

While White Island, also known as Whakaari, is uninhabited due to the volcano’s regular eruptions, the island has remained popular with tourists who visit the desolate area via boat and helicopter.

“Our hope is that everyone will be recovered quickly and unharmed, but at this time we have no further information,” O'Sullivan told The Washington Post.

Donny Wood
