Travelers Prioritize COVID-19 Precautions When Choosing Accommodations
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti September 29, 2020
Longwoods International’s latest edition of its COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Tracking Study (Wave 21) has found that American travelers are choosing lodgings for their trips based upon the degree of coronavirus protections they offer.
When considering where to stay during their travels within the next six months, 55 percent of respondents said that they’re seeking properties with clear hygiene and cleanliness protocols in place.
Forty-seven percent said they’d choose lodgings with mask-wearing requirements and/or social distancing policies, trailed by 42 percent who want to be sure that the staff where they’re staying is being tested regularly and 41 percent who feel it’s important that staff members are required to use personal protective equipment.
“We know from our research that, to win customers during this pandemic, tourism businesses need to inspire consumer confidence in the safety of visiting their facilities,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “Travelers will reward lodging properties which demonstrate an aggressive action plan to protect customers from coronavirus exposure.”
The latest survey results also showed the percentage of travelers who have completely canceled their trips due to the pandemic leaped up to 44 percent from the 34 percent reported on September 9. Those who had reduced their travel plans, rather than canceling them altogether, fell from 50 percent to 41 percent over the same two-week period.
Despite the current challenges, 65 percent of those surveyed indicated that they’re planning a trip within the next six months. Half of all respondents still said they feel safe venturing outside of their own communities, and 43 percent would support opening their communities to outside visitors.
The COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Study-Wave 21 was fielded on September 23, 2020, using a randomly-selected national sample of 1,000 adults, ages 18 and over. Selection quotas were applied in keeping with Census targets for age, gender and region, making the survey as representative of the overall U.S. population as possible.
Comments
