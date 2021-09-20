Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Mon September 20 2021

US Government To Lift International Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Tourists

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli September 20, 2021

Coronavirus travel restrictions sign.
Coronavirus travel restrictions sign. (photo via rarrarorro / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The United States government announced plans to ease travel restrictions and require all foreign visitors to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination, starting in November.

According to Reuters.com, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said non-U.S. citizen travelers from countries who have been barred from entry since early 2020 would be allowed to enter the country via commercial flights.

While any arriving tourists from an approved country would be required to show proof of an approved vaccination, children not yet eligible to be inoculated will be exempt from the policy.

The new rules do not yet apply to travelers crossing land borders with Mexico and Canada.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Tuesday to speak face-to-face with President Biden about his plans to lift the travel restrictions banning United Kingdom residents from visiting the U.S.

Before Monday’s announcement, Johnson was expected to make “an impassioned case” to lift the restrictions in time for fully vaccinated Britons to travel to America in time for Christmas, according to The Telegraph.

Four million Brits traveled to the U.S. in 2019.

Brits have been banned from visiting the US for all but the slimmest handful of reasons since March 2020. In the meantime, England has allowed vaccinated travelers from the U.S. to visit without quarantining since last month.

England has been working on ways to lift restrictions on international travelers for months.

Some British travelers have skirted the U.S. restrictions on a 10-day quarantine by first vacationing in Mexico and then crossing the border into the States from there.

*Breaking News Writer Donald Wood contributed to this article.

