US State Department Updates Travel Advisories for Multiple Destinations
The United States State Department has been busy assessing the latest threats around the world, issuing as many as 17 updated travel advisories for international destinations over the past three days.
U.S. officials issued 14 updates on Monday alone, including new risk designations for places like Morocco, Nepal and Bolivia. The latest advisories range from Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions (Cabo Verde, Comoros and The Gambia) to Level 4: Do Not Travel (Israel, The West Bank and Gaza). However, the majority fall under Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution and Level 3: Reconsider Travel.
The vast majority of updates issued this week warn travelers of potential COVID-19 risks amid the ongoing pandemic but some other factors mentioned include crime, terrorist threats and civil unrest.
After issuing just over three dozen updated travel advisories during February, the State Department has been busy this month, already publishing 60 updates with more than a week remaining in March. Previous updates included Russia (Level 4: Do Not Travel) following the country's invasion of Ukraine and several Caribbean islands and Mexico due to the coronavirus.
Travelers with COVID-19 concerns can also monitor the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) risk assessment for countries around the globe.
