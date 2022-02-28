12 Key Travel Advisories Announced in February
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke February 28, 2022
The Latest Advisories
The U.S. State Department issued just over three dozen updated travel advisories for countries all over the world during the month of February. The vast majority of advisories were Level 3 or Level 4, recommending that Americans either reconsider or avoid travel entirely. In fact, only one of the 39 travel advisories issued over the past month was lower than a Level 3. Most were issued in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. However, others were tied to crime and war in the wake of Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine. Here's a look at the most significant updates that travelers may have missed in February.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Ukraine, Russia, Jamaica, South Korea, Japan
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS